View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Intensified enforcement operations net nearly 700 lockdown lawbreakers in KZN

The province's community safety department said the arrests follow the rolling out of intensified law enforcement operations after seeing that citizens failed to adhere to restrictions.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
39 minutes ago

DURBAN – There are more than 680 people who have been arrested for contravening the regulations of the National Disaster Act in KwaZulu-Natal this week alone.

The province's Community Safety Department said the arrests followed the rolling out of intensified law enforcement operations, after observing that many citizens simply failed to adhere to the law.

MEC Bheki Ntuli said that increased policing would assist in curbing domestic transmissions of the coronavirus, especially in eThekwini, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the province.

"From the side of law enforcement, we are not done yet. We are still going to our roads and will be at every corner of our province because even if there is relaxation [of the restrictions], our work is to make sure that law and prevails."

WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces steps to ease SA's lockdown

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA