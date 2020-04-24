Intensified enforcement operations net nearly 700 lockdown lawbreakers in KZN

The province's community safety department said the arrests follow the rolling out of intensified law enforcement operations after seeing that citizens failed to adhere to restrictions.

DURBAN – There are more than 680 people who have been arrested for contravening the regulations of the National Disaster Act in KwaZulu-Natal this week alone.

The province's Community Safety Department said the arrests followed the rolling out of intensified law enforcement operations, after observing that many citizens simply failed to adhere to the law.

MEC Bheki Ntuli said that increased policing would assist in curbing domestic transmissions of the coronavirus, especially in eThekwini, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the province.

"From the side of law enforcement, we are not done yet. We are still going to our roads and will be at every corner of our province because even if there is relaxation [of the restrictions], our work is to make sure that law and prevails."

WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces steps to ease SA's lockdown