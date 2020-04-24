Intensified enforcement operations net nearly 700 lockdown lawbreakers in KZN
The province's community safety department said the arrests follow the rolling out of intensified law enforcement operations after seeing that citizens failed to adhere to restrictions.
DURBAN – There are more than 680 people who have been arrested for contravening the regulations of the National Disaster Act in KwaZulu-Natal this week alone.
The province's Community Safety Department said the arrests followed the rolling out of intensified law enforcement operations, after observing that many citizens simply failed to adhere to the law.
MEC Bheki Ntuli said that increased policing would assist in curbing domestic transmissions of the coronavirus, especially in eThekwini, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the province.
"From the side of law enforcement, we are not done yet. We are still going to our roads and will be at every corner of our province because even if there is relaxation [of the restrictions], our work is to make sure that law and prevails."
WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces steps to ease SA's lockdown
More in Local
-
Land Bank debt default draws attention to SOE's finances
-
Mboweni to give clarity on R500bn COVID-19 relief package
-
Ramaphosa inspects Nasrec, other Gauteng sites identified as COVID-19 facilities
-
Netcare's Ceres Hospital reopens after COVID-19 infections
-
CoCT: Illegal land invasions not only happening in Empolweni
-
Suspects in Lyttelton army base rifle thefts granted bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.