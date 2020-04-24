Implats' Rustenburg mine paid us a quarter of our salaries - say miners

Two miners at Impala's Rustenburg mine said they were only paid until 17 April, which was the day they received SMSes from CEO Mark Munroe to return to work.

JOHANNESBURG – Some workers at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg have told Eyewitness News that they have received less than a quarter of their salaries and were placed on unpaid leave without their knowledge.

The mine flouted lockdown regulations earlier this month when chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Munroe messaged staff to return to their posts illegally.

Employees at the mine said they were promised a full salary for the duration of the national lockdown.

But two miners – who have asked to remain anonymous due to fear of victimisation – said they were only paid until 17 April, which was the day they received SMSes to return to work.

“It’s unfair. Some people have worked their whole life in the same company and have invested a lot of their time. It's unfair that in just the first month, they do this.”

However, mine manager Johan Theron said those whose salaries were cut were outsourced workers.

Meanwhile, the CEO is expected back in court soon for contravening Disaster Management Act.