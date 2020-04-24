HRW urges Kenya to arrest police who killed 6 people enforcing virus curfew

It is further alleged that the police extorted money and stole food in addition to using excessive force.

PRETORIA - Washington-based Human Rights Watch is pressing Kenyan authorities to bring to book police who killed at least six people enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew designed to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victims include a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the stomach while standing on his balcony.

A tomato seller was killed when he was hit by a tear gas canister and an accountant was beaten to death in a pub.

Police were always going to have a tough time enforcing a curfew on Kenyans who liked to thank themselves for working hard by having a few drinks.

In Nairobi alone, they were arresting 300 people a week for curfew breaking.

Human Rights Watch maintains they unnecessarily used too much lethal force.