Get ready to exercise next Friday - but remember that the lockdown continues
Stretching your muscles outside the house is part of level 4 of the risk-adjusted approach to the re-opening of the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening that as of Friday next week, public exercises would be allowed.
This is part of level 4 of the risk-adjusted approach to the re-opening of the economy.
It’s been the bane of many South Africans since the lockdown started, being confined to their homes and restricted from jogging.
Ramaphosa has saved the day.
“The public is encouraged to stay at home, other than for essential personal movement, doing essential work and work in sectors that are under controlled opening. People can exercise under strict public health conditions,” Ramaphosa said.
But running in groups would still not be allowed.
“All gatherings, apart from funerals and for work, will remain prohibited,” the president said.
So, wash your sneakers and exercise gear and get ready to stretch your muscles come next Friday.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces steps to ease SA's lockdown
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
