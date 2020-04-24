Gauteng Liquor Forum considering next move after ban on alcohol sale upheld

On Thursday, the president announced that cigarette sales would resume from next Friday as the country moves to a level 4 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Liquor Board on Friday said it was considering its next move after President Cyril Ramaphosa stood firm on the decision to ban the sale of alcohol during the national lockdown.

On Thursday, the president announced that cigarette sales would resume from 1 May as the country moves to a level 4 lockdown.

Under the current regulations, no one is allowed to buy, sell or transport alcohol.

This has put government on a collision course with retailers and consumers alike.



The Gauteng Liquor Forum threatened to approach the Constitutional Court, but it gave Ramaphosa until Thursday to confirm whether the ban on the sale of alcohol would be lifted.

The organisation said it was consulting with lawyers on whether to continue with its legal bid.

The president previously argued that alcohol is a hindrance to the fight against the virus.

It now remains to be seen whether the Gauteng Liquor Forum Board has a strong enough case to go straight to the Constitutional Court.