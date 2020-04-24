View all in Latest
England coach Phil Neville to step down in 2021

After arriving in January 2018, the former defender of Manchester United led his team to the semi-finals of the last Women's World Cup.

England's coach Phil Neville (L) reacts after losing the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. Picture: AFP.
England's coach Phil Neville (L) reacts after losing the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. Picture: AFP.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The coach of the English women's football team, Phil Neville, will leave his post at the end of his contract in 2021, despite the postponement of the Euro to 2022, the English federation announced on Friday.

Arriving in January 2018, the former defender of Manchester United led his team to the semi-finals of the last Women's World Cup, in France in 2019, losing only narrowly (2-1) against future winners, America.

But the aftermath has been much less brilliant with 7 defeats in the last 11 meetings.

UEFA announced on Thursday the postponement of the Women's European Championships to 2022 so that it does not take place at the same time as that of the men, which has been moved from 2020 to 2021 due to Covid- 19 epidemic.

