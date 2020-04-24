Eastern Cape’s COVID-19 cases nearing 500, WC remains the epicentre

According to the Department of Health, four more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 79.

JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape continues to remain the epicenter of the novel COVID-19 with 1,413 positive cases - an increase of 134 cases from Thursday's figures - while the total number of cases in the country now sits at 4,220.

Gauteng has the second most positive cases with 1,281.

According to the Department of Health, four more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 79. Two of these cases come from the Western Cape province while the other two from KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN recorded 34 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 841 in the province.

The Eastern Cape is also near approaching the 500 mark as the province’s total number of cases now sits at 480, up from 417 reported on Thursday.

A total of 152,390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in both the private and public sectors, with 61% of the tests conducted in the private sector.