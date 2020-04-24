View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Eastern Cape’s COVID-19 cases nearing 500, WC remains the epicentre

According to the Department of Health, four more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 79.

FILE: KZN recorded 34 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 841 in the province. Picture: 123rf.
FILE: KZN recorded 34 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 841 in the province. Picture: 123rf.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape continues to remain the epicenter of the novel COVID-19 with 1,413 positive cases - an increase of 134 cases from Thursday's figures - while the total number of cases in the country now sits at 4,220.

Gauteng has the second most positive cases with 1,281.

According to the Department of Health, four more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 79. Two of these cases come from the Western Cape province while the other two from KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN recorded 34 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 841 in the province.

The Eastern Cape is also near approaching the 500 mark as the province’s total number of cases now sits at 480, up from 417 reported on Thursday.

A total of 152,390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in both the private and public sectors, with 61% of the tests conducted in the private sector.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA