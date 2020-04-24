DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulations

Co-incidentally, many South Africans would be allowed back at work from 1 May which is a public holiday marking Workers’ Day.

JOHANNESBURG – There was mixed reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some of the lockdown regulations next month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) was pleased with the announcement and claimed its exactly what the party had recommended.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), however, was concerned that Ramaphosa’s decision was not guided by the recommendations of scientists.

Coincidentally, many South Africans would be allowed back at work from 1 May, which is a public holiday marking Workers’ Day.

Businesses that are permitted to resume operations would have to do so in a phased manner with employees returning in batches.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which represents the largest number of workers in the formal sector, said it was pleased with the plan but it called for more labour inspectors to ensure environments.

“We need to balance both the health and also our socio-economic needs. The COVID-19 virus will not magically disappear, and it may take time to get an accessible and reliable vaccine. We do not have the financial muscle to afford a long term shut down of our economy, as a country.

“Cosatu insists that workplaces that want to open must fulfill health and safety conditions and conduct a risk assessment of the workplace before reopening of the workplace. This must be negotiated with and agreed to by workers and unions in workplaces,” Cosatu said in a statement.

The DA’s interim leader John Steenhuisen also agreed that it was time to get the economy kick-started again, but he called for more testing as well.

“This phased, risk-adjusted model, whereby restrictions are lifted as and when the data suggests it is safe, is critical to protecting precious jobs and ensuring that the livelihood of millions of South Africans is saved. The DA has called for precisely this approach in our smart lockdown plan, released ten days ago. It is encouraging that we are able to cooperate in this way, and to know that we are on the same page as we face this daunting challenge,” Steenhuisen said in a statement.

“And while we welcome this announcement, we await further details of how this model will affect the various sectors of our economy and society before we make further comments. It is important to establish absolute certainty around this new phased approach, and so the details must be clear and unambiguous. We cannot have the issue muddied by conflicting statements from various ministers,” he added.

But not everyone is pleased with the plan to relax regulations.

The EFF warned government not to bow to what it called “capitalist greed” by opening the economic sectors prematurely.

“We strongly caution against the premature re-opening of economic sectors that require multitudes of employees to be in contact with each other or be in the same place because this will certainly expose them to higher risks of contracting the virus. The government should not bend at the altar of capitalist greed because the measures put in place thus far will be reversed in a short period of time,” the party said in a statement.

