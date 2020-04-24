CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determination

South Africans from all walks of life called for Fridays to be dedicated to encouraging and thanking the president for his efforts under the hashtag #CyrilFridays.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country battles the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, South Africans on Friday took to Twitter to pay special homage to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the courage, discipline, and determination he has shown since the pandemic first hit our shores in March.

Over the last couple of weeks, Ramaphosa has taken some tough decisions to save thousands of lives by imposing a nationwide lockdown and announcing measures to offset the economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses and individuals.

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week lauded South Africa’s efforts in slowing down the contagion. Officials from the world health body singled out government’s meticulously crafted approach to stay ahead of the disease’s spread.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces steps to ease SA’s lockdown

Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections stands at 3,953. Ten additional deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total to 75.

Here are the messages of support to the president from South Africans:

Dear Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa.



We thank you for your leadership. Together we shall overcome this. We are praying for you, our nation and the world. Please take care.. May God bless you 🙏🏽. Re a go leboga. #RamaphosaFridays #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/xbVqzLXITs — Dr Makgafele Lucia Ntsoane (@DrLuciaNtsoane) April 24, 2020

Mr president, you have risen to the challenge during a difficult time. You have navigated a complex situation while uniting your people. There is still a long road to go and it’s not going to get any easier. Because you have our backs, we have yours. #CyrilFridays — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) April 24, 2020

Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa you are doing a great job! Carry on doing great things, keeping a firm hand and making us proud. ❤️🇿🇦 #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/zzc8gKtUsl — Saskia Falken Hickey (@saskiafalken) April 24, 2020

Leadership par excellence!

The best president in the African continent.



We appreciate you grootman🇿🇦#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/uwx6NtJEf2 — Sydwell 🇿🇦 (@Sydwell_RSA) April 24, 2020

South Africans have a quick & warm sense of humour. We laugh with each other not at each other. It gets us through our toughest times. It’s our strength. #CyrilRamaBillion #CyrilMaskChallenge #cyrilramaphosa #CyrilFridays — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) April 24, 2020

#CyrilFridays@CyrilRamaphosa and @DrZweliMkhize were made for such a time as this. We really appreciate the hard work that they do to ensure that South Africans are safe during these trying times. We pray for more wisdom from God to both of you. pic.twitter.com/LromDy9WWK — Ntando Mntuyedwa (@NtandoeKa) April 24, 2020

#CyrilFridays Being a leader takes courage, discipline, and determination. While a great leader can bring great success, it also comes at the cost of being judged and overwhelmed. @CyrilRamaphosa May God bless you and your team. Thank you Mr President. pic.twitter.com/3IPE3HCBXa — Shaz (@Shaz_Seretlo) April 24, 2020

I’m more concerned about our President @CyrilRamaphosa can we all dedicate this Friday to show him, love. I’m launching #CyrilFridays let's all use the hashtag and send messages of encouragement and show some 💌. He needs us too. Sis. @KhuselaS send my ❤️ kuTata. Enkosi! — Thanduxolo Jindela (@Ian_Jindela) April 23, 2020

Thank you for the good work that you are doing for SA. Best President ever #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/NnLC9fh3b5 — Lindiwe (@Lindiwe_69) April 24, 2020

Against all odds Mr President thank you, you've served your people fairly and with respect #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/blmzSARkHh — Adv_Cebo.Faku (@Cebo_faku) April 24, 2020

“We shall recover. We shall overcome. We shall prosper. May God bless South Africa and protect her people.”

- @CyrilRamaphosa



You are tired and stressed my President but you’re able to give us hope and leadership. We appreciate you sir!



#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/3WC6YBJTwx — Sanele #WeShallOverCome🇿🇦 (@Gamede_SC) April 24, 2020

“Leadership is an action, not a position.” - Donald McGannon



Fellow South Africans, we are led. 🥺👏🏾 Thank you Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa. Thank you. 🥺🇿🇦 #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/T74q48t40b — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 24, 2020

Your doing an amazing job Mr President, we know your tired but we thank you for being our hero #CyrilFridays 🇿🇦 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7iGn4xo1EG — LizellIsTheQueen (@LizellS) April 24, 2020

There is probably no one better to take us through this unprecedented situation. #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/YjyNXPRMdB — Thendo (@ThendoCN) April 24, 2020

You will be remembered as one of the best President, who carried the country on your shoulders during the 2020 COVID19 pandemic. #CyrilFridays — Southinah Matlala (@SouthinaM) April 24, 2020

Siyabonga,Thank You Mr President from the bottom of our hearts. We really appreciate the work you do for this country❤#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/na3wJyOUmn — Madamspeaker (@sharonshez1000) April 24, 2020

For those difficult decisions you take in order to save millions of South African lives and The Economy 🇿🇦, We thank you for that ❤️#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/0vRJjKxs5M — If Kindness was a person🥰😍 (@koketsovincent) April 24, 2020

