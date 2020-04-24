View all in Latest
#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determination

South Africans from all walks of life called for Fridays to be dedicated to encouraging and thanking the president for his efforts under the hashtag #CyrilFridays.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As the country battles the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, South Africans on Friday took to Twitter to pay special homage to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the courage, discipline, and determination he has shown since the pandemic first hit our shores in March.

South Africans from all walks of life called for Fridays to be dedicated to encouraging and thanking the president for his efforts under the hashtag #CyrilFridays.

Over the last couple of weeks, Ramaphosa has taken some tough decisions to save thousands of lives by imposing a nationwide lockdown and announcing measures to offset the economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses and individuals.

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week lauded South Africa’s efforts in slowing down the contagion. Officials from the world health body singled out government’s meticulously crafted approach to stay ahead of the disease’s spread.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces steps to ease SA’s lockdown

Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections stands at 3,953. Ten additional deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total to 75.

Here are the messages of support to the president from South Africans:

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

