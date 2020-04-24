CT man behind ‘how to break into liquor store’ video out on bail

Sihle Mnethe appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court and was released on bail of R1,000 for charges relating to a video he posted giving tips on how to break into a Delft bottle store.

CAPE TOWN – A man who shared a social media post about how to break into a bottle store during the COVID-19 lockdown has been granted bail.

Sihle Mnethe appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court, Cape Town, on Thursday and was released on bail of R1,000.

Mnethe is accused of inciting public violence by posting advice on how to break into a liqour store in Delft and describing escape routes.

He was arrested and is also charged with theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 21-year-old man has spent several days behind bars for the controversial post.

It came amid the national lockdown during which the sale of alcohol is prohibited.

Several bottle stores have been looted during the lockdown and it is not clear when alcohol sales with be allowed.