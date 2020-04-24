CT EMS sees sharp rise in attacks on ambulance crews

The latest incident occurred in Khayelitsha on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Metro Emergency Medical Service has recorded 16 attacks on ambulance crews since the start of this year.

This is more than double the amount for the period of January to April 2019.

The latest incident occurred in Khayelitsha on Wednesday night.

Paramedics were on their way to pick up and transfer a patient from Helderberg to Tygerberg Hospital when their ambulance was stoned shortly after 8pm in the vicinity of Baden Powell and Macassar roads.

No injuries were reported.

Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick: "A concerning factor is the slight increase seen towards the end of March, with 45% of all permanent red zone areas showing an increase of more than 10%. We are currently facing challenging service pressures, with COVID-19 causing major challenges. This is a period when emergency medical services will be in demand at community level more than usual."