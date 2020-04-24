CT EMS sees sharp rise in attacks on ambulance crews

-
Ipid investigating CT community activist’s alleged sjambok assault by copsLocal
-
CT EMS sees sharp rise in attacks on ambulance crewsLocal
-
Mitchells Plain family tools up to shield community from COVID-19Local
-
#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determinationLocal
-
COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of businessBusiness
-
Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole todayLocal
-
Ipid investigating CT community activist’s alleged sjambok assault by copsLocal
-
CT EMS sees sharp rise in attacks on ambulance crewsLocal
-
Mitchells Plain family tools up to shield community from COVID-19Local
-
#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determinationLocal
-
COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of businessBusiness
-
Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole todayLocal
-
DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulationsPolitics
-
Struggling Lavender Hill residents risk infection for something to eatLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Lockdown has worked but SA not out of the woods yetLocal
-
Ipid investigating CT community activist’s alleged sjambok assault by copsLocal
-
Serie A season to be extended until 2 AugustSport
-
Mitchells Plain family tools up to shield community from COVID-19Local
-
Neymar says lack of football making him anxiousSport
-
How Africa risks reeling from a health crisis to a food crisisAfrica
-
Season should resume next March at Indian Wells, says JabeurSport
-
#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determinationLocal
-
COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of businessBusiness
-
Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with clubSport
-
Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packagesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa & Trump have 'productive call' following R250mil US COVID-19 donationWorld
-
ANC’s Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rulesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us CovidPolitics
-
DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breachPolitics
-
NPA: Ndabeni-Abrahams intentionally broke lockdown rulesLocal
-
DA wants answers over 'biggest army employment in post-apartheid history'Politics
-
EC ANC wants apology from senior member for breaking lockdown rulesPolitics
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 admission of guilt fine for lockdown breachPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Why Lesotho's Prime Minister Thabane needs a secure retirementOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Gaps in SA’s relief scheme leave some workers with no incomeOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA must continue to defend itself from arms deal tacticsOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: COVID-19 rules, burnt schools - black people, we must do betterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa's targeted plan to helpOpinion
-
RAMAPHOSA: Lockdown has gravely exacerbated SA's inequality problemOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdownOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: The big asks Africa needs to table with the IMF & World BankOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Some seek to exploit lockdown for crime, preying on the weakLocal
-
SAA BRPs give unions deadline to accept workforce termination proposalBusiness
-
Rand weakens as virus dents risk appetiteBusiness
-
Over 1,000 companies probed for non-compliance with lockdown regulations – DeptBusiness
-
Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packagesPolitics
-
Payday brings home impact of lockdown on cash-strapped South AfricansBusiness
-
SAFCE: Govt needs to find balance between citizens' lives and economyBusiness
-
'Things can't stay the same' - Ramaphosa urged to reopen more sectors of economyLocal
-
Treasury briefs Parly on tax relief measures for citizens, businessesBusiness
-
Rand firms ahead of president's lockdown addressBusiness
-
Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'Lifestyle
-
Ramaphosa vs the mask: It's Masked Matamela on the podiumLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron donates $1m to assist GBV victims amid COVID-19 crisisWorld
-
Instagram vs Reality: Prince Louis's birthday photosLifestyle
-
ANALYSIS: Can cloth masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus?Local
-
UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark second birthdayLifestyle
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody' screenwriter to pen new Whitney Houston biopicLifestyle
-
World celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day under COVID-19 cloudLifestyle
-
Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countriesLifestyle
-
Neymar says lack of football making him anxiousSport
-
Season should resume next March at Indian Wells, says JabeurSport
-
Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with clubSport
-
Australian rugby union chief Castle resignsSport
-
Van Niekerk admits being 'tough' on wife Kapp over favouritism fearsSport
-
Chelsea footballer Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nursesSport
-
Tennis will be one of last sports to return - MurraySport
-
Leclerc likes idea of reverse races when F1 returnsSport
-
No decision on T20 World Cup before July - New Zealand chiefSport
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us Covid
-
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of PerspectiveLocal
-
CARTOON: What Next?Local
-
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
-
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
-
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
-
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
-
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
CT EMS sees sharp rise in attacks on ambulance crews
The latest incident occurred in Khayelitsha on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - The Metro Emergency Medical Service has recorded 16 attacks on ambulance crews since the start of this year.
This is more than double the amount for the period of January to April 2019.
The latest incident occurred in Khayelitsha on Wednesday night.
Paramedics were on their way to pick up and transfer a patient from Helderberg to Tygerberg Hospital when their ambulance was stoned shortly after 8pm in the vicinity of Baden Powell and Macassar roads.
No injuries were reported.
Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick: "A concerning factor is the slight increase seen towards the end of March, with 45% of all permanent red zone areas showing an increase of more than 10%. We are currently facing challenging service pressures, with COVID-19 causing major challenges. This is a period when emergency medical services will be in demand at community level more than usual."
More in Local
-
Mitchells Plain family tools up to shield community from COVID-19one hour ago
-
#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determinationone hour ago
-
COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of businessone hour ago
-
Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole todayone hour ago
-
DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulationsone hour ago
-
Struggling Lavender Hill residents risk infection for something to eat2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.