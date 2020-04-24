Criminal case opened after KZN woman calls Ramaphosa an ‘ape’

It was reported that a man took offence and went to open a case against her at the Brighton Beach Police Station.

JOHANNESBURG - A criminal case has been opened against a KwaZulu-Natal woman who took to social media and allegedly referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as “an ape trying to act like a first world president”.

The woman from Pinetown who posted the comment had since deactivated her Facebook account. She had not been arrested yet.