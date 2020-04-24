COVID-19’s no joke but SA’s getting cheesy – WC hosts online cheese festival

The annual South African Cheese Festival, which was scheduled to be held at Sandringham in Stellenbosch this weekend, will be streamed live on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, just about everything is going online – even food festivals.

The annual South African Cheese Festival was scheduled to be held at Sandringham in Stellenbosch this weekend, but it has had to be cancelled due to restrictions on gatherings.

However, instead of cancelling completely, organisers have put together a virtual festival.

The popular festival is a highlight for cheese-lovers and those who love getting out over the Freedom Day long weekend.

It features cooking demonstrations, wine, and cheese pairings, as well as live music and entertainment.

The lockdown may have sunk plans to get out in the sun this year, but the festival's Isabeau Botha said all the fun would be offered online.

"Alvi and Junel van der Merwe all the way from Alvi’s Drift Wines will pair some Chenin Blanc with Ladismith cheese. We have our first lockdown concert with the Jimm Harisson Project."

Popular chef Jenny Morris will also be hosting a cooking demonstration on Sunday afternoon.

There will also be competitions every day and entertainment for the little ones.

The festival kicks off on Saturday via Facebook Live.