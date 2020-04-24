COVID-19: Western Cape death toll continues to rise
Premier Alan Winde said the patients were two women, aged 76 and 44, as well as a 31-year-old man.They all had significant underlying health conditions.
CAPE TOWN – Another three people have died after contracting COVID-19 in the Western Cape.
On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde said the patients were two women, aged 76 and 44, as well as a 31-year-old man.
They all had significant underlying health conditions.
The Western Cape has over 1,300 confirmed cases and 28 deaths, the most of any province.
Sixty-two people have been hospitalised, 24 of which are in the intensive care unit.
Just 234 people have recovered.
The City of Cape Town now has more than 1,100 confirmed cases, with most infections traced to the Atlantic Seaboard and the southern suburbs.
Witzenberg Municipality has the most cases outside the metro at 55.
