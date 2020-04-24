Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole today

The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting three youths in the 1980s and 90s. The former Grand Slam champion was jailed in September 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt will walk free from prison on Friday.

The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting three youths in the 1980s and 90s. The former Grand Slam champion was jailed in September 2016.

Hewitt was granted parole last month.

The Department of Correctional Services said that there were strict conditions attached to his release and he would have to comply with those conditions up until his six-year sentence expired.