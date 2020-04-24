City of Joburg to provide temporary shelter for Lawley evictees

The municipality came under fire last week after authorising the destruction of several structures during the lockdown period.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has on Friday agreed to provide temporary shelter for Lawley residents affected by the mass demolition of their homes.

It is accusing community members of illegally erecting their dwellings on land earmarked for other housing projects.

While residents maintain they have lived in the area for years, the city said many were taking advantage of the lockdown and engaging in land grabs.

The squabble has prompted the intervention of the Human Rights Commission, which mediated between the parties to find a way forward.

The city has now agreed to assist affected residents find temporary homes, subject to a verification process.

Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “We are willing to listen and if there are some isolated cases where there are people who were in occupation and their structures were demolished, the city will make an intervention. But we must state that there are some people who were in occupation and their structures were not demolished, and they remain in Lawley as we speak.”