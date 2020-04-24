City of CT emergency services register 70% drop in trauma calls

The decline has been attributed to the prohibition of alcohol sales resulting in restricted access to liquor.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town fire and rescue service has seen a more than 70% drop in trauma calls since the start of the lockdown.

The fire and rescue service has responded to 40% less calls when compared to the same period last year.

The City's JP Smith said the major decreases in fires, incidents of trauma and road crashes started two weeks into the lockdown.

"...When we can realistically see the supplies and the reserves of the shebeens running dry."

While emergency response is down, law enforcement has been busy; 700 people have been arrested, some for contravening lockdown regulations.

Almost a thousand units of alcohol and more than a million cigarettes have been confiscated.