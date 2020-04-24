Bulls bid farewell to CEO Alfons Meyer
Bulls board Chairman Pieter Uys thanked Alfons for his great contribution to the company.
JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls on Friday confirmed the news that Chief Executive Officer Alfons Meyer will be leaving the company at the end of May 2020.
He leaves the club less than a year after joining the Pretoria Union on 1 January 2019.
His contract was initially due to expire at the end of 2020.
In a statement, Blue Bulls Board Chairman Pieter Uys said: “We would like to thank Alfons for his great contribution to the company. Over the past year, he has been instrumental in the restructuring of the Blue Bulls Company and has laid a strong foundation on which the company can build and become the world-class team again that it once was. We respect Alfons's decision to step down and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Meyer added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Bulls, it has been the highlight of my professional career. 2019 was an exceptional year to be part of the Vodacom Bulls Super Rugby campaign and to play a major role in the equity transaction, which saw Mr. Patrice Motsepe become part of the #BullsFamily as an investor was a privilege. I wish the staff and players all the best, especially during these extraordinary times – I will remain a loyal supporter forever!”
