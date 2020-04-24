Winde welcomes easing of lockdown restrictions
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the provincial government will work with various businesses and industries to get input on how the phased lockdown will progress.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the president’s new strategy to ease lockdown regulations.
On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the relaxation of several lockdown regulations to kick-start the economy.
* Level 1 to 5: Here's what the lockdown levels mean for you
The premier said they would work with the national government to ensure that, once implemented, the new approach would be effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
He emphasised that economic activity needs to resume urgently.
By Thursday evening, the Western Cape had recorded the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country, with the latest toll in the province standing at 28. This surpasses the death toll in KwaZulu-Natal where 27 people have died.
The Western Cape now has 1,279 cases, accounting for 32.4% of the country's total cases of 3,953.
President Ramaphosa also announced that businesses that are permitted to resume operations would have to do so in a phased manner where employees would return to work in batches.
The new regulations will be effective from 1 May – coincidentally, a public holiday marking Workers’ Day.
Meanwhile, Winde has reiterated the need for citizens to abide by lockdown regulations no matter level is implemented.
I agree with President @CyrilRamaphosa, this is a crucial moment for our country. Every single one of us has an important role to play to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus. 🙏🏼 #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/s0FlE8I4zz— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 23, 2020
