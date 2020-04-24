Agri Western Cape hopes more sectors will open as lockdown rules are relaxed
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the regulations will move from level 5 to level 4 from 1 May to help the ailing economy.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape is hoping more sectors would start operating when lockdown restrictions are relaxed from next Friday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the regulations will move from level 5 to level 4 from 1 May to help the ailing economy.
Various agricultural sectors have been shut down by the restrictions such as wool, cotton and tobacco.
Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom stressed the entire agricultural sector needed to be in full production for the sake of a healthy economy, job protection and food security.
“At the prospect of operating again in all the various sectors.”
Strydom said the lockdown had impacted the whole value chain including workers.
“It’s important for all the sectors to operate fully; a lot of the sectors are exporters of produce and it’s not affecting the primary agriculture side, it’s the whole value chain.”
Strydom is also hoping wine exports can be resumed.
More in Local
-
Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interest
-
COVID-19: Western Cape death toll continues to rise
-
Rand strengthens on government move to open economy from May
-
A new way for business: Mboweni says S.Africans must be prioritised for jobs
-
Africa faces 'hunger pandemic' as coronavirus destroys jobs and fuels poverty
-
City of CT officials battling with people trying to occupy land illegally
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.