Agri Western Cape hopes more sectors will open as lockdown rules are relaxed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the regulations will move from level 5 to level 4 from 1 May to help the ailing economy.

CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape is hoping more sectors would start operating when lockdown restrictions are relaxed from next Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the regulations will move from level 5 to level 4 from 1 May to help the ailing economy.

Various agricultural sectors have been shut down by the restrictions such as wool, cotton and tobacco.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom stressed the entire agricultural sector needed to be in full production for the sake of a healthy economy, job protection and food security.

“At the prospect of operating again in all the various sectors.”

Strydom said the lockdown had impacted the whole value chain including workers.

“It’s important for all the sectors to operate fully; a lot of the sectors are exporters of produce and it’s not affecting the primary agriculture side, it’s the whole value chain.”

Strydom is also hoping wine exports can be resumed.