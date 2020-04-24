A new way for business: Mboweni says S.Africans must be prioritised for jobs

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefed the media on Friday about the multi-billion-rand relief measures aimed at getting the nation through the crisis.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has sketched a vision of an economy reborn from the ashes of COVID-19.

He wants a new way of doing business post-COVID-19 with the prioritisation of South Africans in employment opportunities.

Mboweni has outlined how the R50 billion allocated to the social safety net will reach those most in need.

Mboweni acknowledges there are companies that won’t rise from the ashes but he’s hopeful this crisis presents a unique opportunity to reimagine the way we do things post COVID-19.

Amongst those new ways, he said employers would have to more than ever before prioritise South African labour.

Mboweni’s sentiments about a new “labour market policy” prioritising South Africans are not new.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also expressed similar sentiments, saying in the aftermath of COVID-19, the South African economy would not return to where it was before the pandemic.

But he’s emphasised that this is only a temporary measure.

SOCIAL GRANTS

After months of pressure by civil society, this week the government announced that it will increase social grants to extend its support to vulnerable groups in society.

Mboweni said child support grant beneficiaries would receive an extra R350 next month, with the system changing from June.

Then, government through the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay caregivers, including mothers and grandmothers looking after children an additional R500 until October.

National Treasury’s DDG for public finance Dr Mampho Modise said: “In May, the child support grant per beneficiary, which means it’s the child, will increase by R300. Going forward, we will be allocating money to the recipient, which means it’s the mother.”

All other payments such as the old age grants will be topped up by R250 per month from May until October.

The existing social grants will be paid out through the Sassa system as per normal.

But Mboweni said government was still working out arrangements to pay out the special COVID-19 grant of R350 per month for those with no access to grants or UIF pay-outs.