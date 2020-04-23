Zulu: Govt will tighten security to ensure no looting of relief packages

As part of the president’s relief package, R50-billion would go towards relieving the crippling financial burden on those most affected by the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Wednesday said government would tighten security around its systems to ensure food vouchers and cash transfers intended for the poor were not looted.

But concerns were raised about whether the resources would actually reach their intended beneficiaries.

Food parcels, vouchers, and cash transfers will be rolled out in the next coming days to thousands of South Africans who are struggling to survive during the lockdown.

But there are concerns of government and party leaders not only stealing but distributing the food relief to their friends, families, and comrades.

Zulu said that given the expansion of the food relief programme, more people could try to take chances.

“Because of the expansion of what we need to do right now, it means we must tighten our system,” Zulu said.

She called on community members to report anyone who steals the resources that are meant for the poor.

“My call to anyone who sees that happening, they can call the call centre of Sassa that we already have [to lodge a complaint],” she said.

The minister said the food vouchers and cash transfers that would be rolled out would help reach more hungry people and speed up the process of food relief.

