Zulu: Govt will tighten security to ensure no looting of relief packages
As part of the president’s relief package, R50-billion would go towards relieving the crippling financial burden on those most affected by the lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Wednesday said government would tighten security around its systems to ensure food vouchers and cash transfers intended for the poor were not looted.
As part of the president’s relief package, R50 billion would go towards relieving the crippling financial burden on those most affected by the lockdown.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces R500 billion economic stimulus package
But concerns were raised about whether the resources would actually reach their intended beneficiaries.
Food parcels, vouchers, and cash transfers will be rolled out in the next coming days to thousands of South Africans who are struggling to survive during the lockdown.
But there are concerns of government and party leaders not only stealing but distributing the food relief to their friends, families, and comrades.
Zulu said that given the expansion of the food relief programme, more people could try to take chances.
“Because of the expansion of what we need to do right now, it means we must tighten our system,” Zulu said.
She called on community members to report anyone who steals the resources that are meant for the poor.
“My call to anyone who sees that happening, they can call the call centre of Sassa that we already have [to lodge a complaint],” she said.
The minister said the food vouchers and cash transfers that would be rolled out would help reach more hungry people and speed up the process of food relief.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 22 April
-
Hunger during lockdown: S. Africans wait for clarity on govt’s relief plans
-
DA, EFF want more measures taken against Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breach
-
Ramaphosa expected to announce plans to ease lockdown
-
Toyota's South African unit sees 15-20% hit to production due to virus
-
SA's COVID-19 cases now at 3,635 with 65 deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.