WHO praises South Africa's efforts to curb spread of COVID-19

Officials singled out government’s meticulously crafted approach to stay ahead of the virus’ spread.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday lauded South Africa’s efforts in slowing down the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic transmissions.

Officials singled out government’s meticulously crafted approach to stay ahead of the virus’ spread.

“The strategy in South Africa was based on preparation, primary prevention, lockdown and enhanced surveillance. There 67 mobile lab units around the country and 28,000 community health workers trained in case detention. It’s incredible with that much testing for that return,” said the WHO’s Mike Ryan.

More than 130,000 tests have been done, with testing constantly being increased. So far, 65 people have succumbed to the virus while confirmed cases have increased to 3,635 across the country.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

