Western Cape set to overtake Gauteng as COVID-19 epicentre

CAPE TOWN - A stark warning from the Western Cape’s head of health on Thursday is that the province is expected to overtake Gauteng as the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in the next few days.

“We are picking up more cases, and we are expecting cases to rise,” Keith Cloete told Kieno Kammies on Cape Talk Radio, adding “In all likelihood in the next two or three days, we will overtake Gauteng”.

Cloete has also warned of a rise in deaths in the province, saying the Western Cape was soon likely to overtake KwaZulu-Natal as the province that had recorded the most deaths.

Cloete explained that the province's mass screening strategy involved the active seeking out of cases. He referred to it as an approach with an “investigative slant”.

“We find a case, and then we explore every possible person that would have been in contact with that case, and we’re chasing up results.”

As a result, authorities are starting to find significant clusters of cases that they are able to relate specifically to places of gathering.

“Mainly these [clusters] have originated in a few supermarkets and in a few workplaces, and in two factories with actually quite big numbers of people,” he said.

The obvious danger is that people go to a workplace or supermarket, become infected there, and then go back to their homes and create secondary nodes of infection in communities.

Explaining the relatively high numbers of deaths in the Western Cape, Cloete explained that all of those who had succumbed to the disease had either been elderly, or had underlying co-morbidities.

Diabetes, inadequately managed hypertension, heart disease and respiratory illness all create a higher risk of complication, and by implication, death.

“Many of the deaths that we have found is people that have hypertension and they have ischemic heart disease, and they have maybe a respiratory problem or a chest problem, or they also have diabetes,” Cloete explained.

He said it’s when several of these conditions were present all at once, along with older age, that the risk of death was very high.

The Western Cape has recorded 1,079 total cases of COVID-19, since the virus arrived in South Africa with 22 deaths to date.