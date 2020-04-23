Western Cape ramps up COVID-19 screenings, testing in communities
The province now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has now conducted more than 20,000 tests for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Mass community screenings and testing are key in fighting the pandemic, and help authorities determine where resources need to be deployed.
While screening and testing teams are vital in the response to COVID-19, there was concern for their safety. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde revealed on Wednesday that healthcare workers had come under attack in some communities.
Winde did not reveal the details and nature of these threats but warned they would hinder government’s ability to address the pandemic.
The Western Cape forecasts it would have to deal with as many as 80,000 infections at the peak of the outbreak.
Winde said even in the best-case scenario and with beds in private hospitals, they still wouldn’t have enough critical care beds in the province largely due to a shortage in critical care nurses.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
