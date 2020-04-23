Ramaphosa: SA will resume economic activity in phases from 1 May
He said prior to this, he met with the national command council to discuss a risk adjusted strategy to resume economic activity.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government had decided to ease the current lockdown regulations after 30 April, calling it a phased resumption of economic activity.
He has been addressing the nation on Thursday night after meeting with political party leaders and the national command council.
Ramaphosa said South Africa will move from level 5 lockdown, which it is currently under, to level 4 from 1 May.
He said there was clear indication to show that the lockdown slowed down the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
“If the virus spreads too quickly, there a nor enough hospital beds and ventilators for everyone who needs it.”
The president said the lockdown could not be sustained indefinitely.
“Our people need to eat and earn a living.”
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on economic activity
This comes with the news that there has been a major jump in the death toll and infections from COVID-19.
The health ministry said there had been 10 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the toll to 75.
In addition, there have been 318 new infections, with 3,953 people now infected.
However, 1,473 people have recovered.
