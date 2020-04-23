View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

'Things can't stay the same' - Ramaphosa urged to reopen more sectors of economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country on the measure’s government will take beyond the nationwide lockdown to reopen the economy.

3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to address the nation on Thursday evening, there are calls for him to reopen more sectors of the economy to avoid further devastation of livelihoods.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the country on the measure’s government will take beyond the nationwide lockdown to reopen the economy.

On Tuesday, the president announced a R500 billion socio-economic relief package.

South Africans will find out on Thursday night if lockdown regulations will be eased and which sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen.

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu said given the high mortality of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises, some sectors of the economy have to open.

“We believe that we need to balance the need for public health and the need to keep our economy growing.”

The Congress of South African Trade Unions' Sizwe Pamla said while they supported the lockdown, things could not stay the same for long.

“While we welcome the interventions and relief measures, we need a sustainable solution.”

The president said on Tuesday a risk-adjusted approach would be followed to the return to economic activity, balancing the need to limit spread of the virus with the need to get people back to work.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA