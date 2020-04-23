'Things can't stay the same' - Ramaphosa urged to reopen more sectors of economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the country on the measure’s government will take beyond the nationwide lockdown to reopen the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to address the nation on Thursday evening, there are calls for him to reopen more sectors of the economy to avoid further devastation of livelihoods.
Ramaphosa is expected to address the country on the measure’s government will take beyond the nationwide lockdown to reopen the economy.
On Tuesday, the president announced a R500 billion socio-economic relief package.
South Africans will find out on Thursday night if lockdown regulations will be eased and which sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen.
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu said given the high mortality of small, medium and micro-sized enterprises, some sectors of the economy have to open.
“We believe that we need to balance the need for public health and the need to keep our economy growing.”
The Congress of South African Trade Unions' Sizwe Pamla said while they supported the lockdown, things could not stay the same for long.
“While we welcome the interventions and relief measures, we need a sustainable solution.”
The president said on Tuesday a risk-adjusted approach would be followed to the return to economic activity, balancing the need to limit spread of the virus with the need to get people back to work.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
