View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Tennis will be one of last sports to return - Murray

The tennis season has been suspended since March and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, playing havoc with the schedule and depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

Andy Murray addresses media in Brisbane following his defeat to Daniil Medvedev on 2 January 2019. Picture: @BrisbaneTennis/Twitter.
Andy Murray addresses media in Brisbane following his defeat to Daniil Medvedev on 2 January 2019. Picture: @BrisbaneTennis/Twitter.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Tennis will be one of the last sports to return to action after the world has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, former world number one Andy Murray said on Wednesday.

The tennis season has been suspended since March and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, playing havoc with the schedule and depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

“I would imagine tennis would be one of the last sports to get back to normality because you’ve obviously got players and coaches and teams coming from all over the world into one area,” Murray told CNN.

The 32-year-old Briton, who recovered from hip surgery last year to win the Antwerp title in October, was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March after completing his rehabilitation from another hip injury.

“I would be surprised if they were back playing sport by September-time,” he said.

Europe and the United States have been hard hit by the virus with tens of thousands of people dying across both continents.

The French Open was moved to 20 September - 4 October from its traditional May start while the Wimbledon championships, set to begin in late June, were cancelled.

US Open organisers said last week that playing the hardcourt Grand Slam without fans is a possibility but highly unlikely.

“You have to feel like the whole world working normally again and travelling normally before tennis would go back to especially the major competitions,” Murray said.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA