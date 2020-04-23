Level 1 to 5: Here's what the lockdown levels mean for you

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced five levels of coronavirus lockdown for the country and said they would be phased in gradually and when necessary.

JOHANNESBURG – Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would move to level 4 lockdown on 1 May, citizens are gearing up for some relaxed regulations.

In his address on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the current lockdown had been effective in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the government would implement a risk-adjusted strategy through which it takes a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of current lockdown restrictions.

“We have decided on this approach because there is still much that is unknown about the rate and manner of the spread of the virus within our population. The action we take now must therefore be measured and incremental.”

He announced five levels of the lockdown and said they would be phased in gradually and when necessary.

When the full nationwide lockdown ends, South Africa will transition to a system of alert levels to ensure we can ease restrictions as safely as possible. These will be regularly reviewed based on the rates of infection across the country. #COVID19 #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/GMHZwtcmd6 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 23, 2020

As part of this approach, there will be five coronavirus levels:

Level 5: Drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.

Level 4: Some activity can be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions required to limit community transmission and outbreaks.

Level 3: It involves the easing of some restrictions, including on work and social activities, to address a high risk of transmission.

Level 2: It involves the further easing of restrictions, but the maintenance of physical distancing and restrictions on some leisure and social activities to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

Level 1: Most normal activity can resume, with precautions and health guidelines followed at all times.