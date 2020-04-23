Solidarity Fund appoints 12 board members and CEO

Chairperson Gloria Serobe said the appointments were to ensure accountability as the Solidarity Fund fulfilled its mandate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund on Thursday announced the appointment of 12 board members and Nomkhita Nqweni as the fund’s CEO.

Nqweni said the fund had to respond rapidly to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through health interventions, fundraising, and humanitarian support.

And while its role is emergency response, the Solidarity Fund’s board committees were set up to ensure good governance and transparency. PricewaterhouseCoopers was appointed as external auditor pro bono.

