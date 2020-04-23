Sasol cuts CEO, executives' pay, warns of Lake Charles loss
The company said it would donate 33% of Grobler’s salary for three months to a fund that has been set up by the government to support the fight against COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - Sasol expects a loss on its Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) this year and will cut the pay of its CEO and other management to protect its balance sheet, the petrochemicals maker said on Thursday.
CEO Fleetwood Grobler will donate 33% of his salary for three months from May and take a 20% pay cut for five months to December, directors’ fees will be reduced by up to 40%, and executive committee senior leadership and junior management will take salary cuts for 8 months, Sasol said.
“These measures are necessary to help protect the company’s balance sheet and liquidity until at least the end of financial year 2021,” Sasol said, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
The company also cut its core earnings expectations from the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) following a drop in oil and chemicals prices and lower global demand due to the spread of the coronavirus.
It expects a loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) from LCCP of $50-$100 million for the financial year versus previous guidance of a profit thereof up to $100 million.
Investors have been concerned by the company’s debt, largely due to delays and cost overruns at the Louisiana-based LCCP.
The world’s top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal, implemented measures in March to improve its liquidity in a low oil price environment including finding a partner for LCCP, asset sales, and a potential $2 billion rights issue.
