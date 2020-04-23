View all in Latest
SAFCE: Govt needs to find balance between citizens' lives and economy

It's pointed out that while other countries, where South Africans are contracted to work, have opened their industries contractors here on home soil cannot do their work.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) conducts a media briefing at the end of a meeting with various business leaders and political party leaders on matters relating to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 22 March 2020. Picture: AFP
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (SAFCEC) said government needed to find a balance between the right to life and an operational economy to sustain that right.

The forum wants the construction industry to be declared an essential service.

It's pointed out that while other countries where South Africans are contracted to work, have opened their industries contractors here on home soil cannot do their work.

The group's Webster Mfebe said they had written to government, making some recommendations on how to protect the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The package that the government has given to the vulnerable is not going to be sustainable because government cannot borrow itself out of existence. The economy has got to get going to that it can be able to plant the fiscal gap that is necessary to attend these challenges.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

