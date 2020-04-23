S.Africans help push Solidarity Fund’s pocket to R2.6 billion

It said R1.1 billion had been spent on procurement of personal protective (PPE) equipment for frontline workers test kits and ventilators and 21 million masks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund said 75,000 South Africans had helped to boost funding from the initial R150 million government seed funding to R2.6 billion.

On Thursday, it said R1.1 billion had been spent on procurement of personal protective (PPE) equipment for frontline workers test kits and ventilators and 21 million masks.

The fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa and chaired by businesswoman Gloria Serobe.

It's expected to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic health emergency, fundraising and humanitarian needs such as food.

Healthcare head Jonathan Broomberg said: “In the first week, the fund approved R100 million worth of procurement, demonstrating a high speed of responsiveness. Since then, we’ve continued to move with agility and speed to procure additional equipment. Thus far, orders to the value of R420 million have been placed and a further R192 million worth of orders are being processed as we speak.”

The fund said it had purchased millions of masks, goggles and gowns for frontline workers and ordinary South Africans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said its funding would also enable the National Health Laboratory Service to conduct 400,000 more tests.

Broomberg said they had to follow detailed specifications depending on who would use the equipment and also balance quality control and prices that have skyrocketed

“In terms of the equipment, 21 million masks have been purchased and hundreds of thousands of hand sanitisers, gloves, goggles and gowns - some are already in the country and others will be arriving over the next one to three weeks.”

“In addition, the fund has provided funding to the National Health Laboratory Service, allowing it to purchase test kits for another 400,000 tests and funded procurement of 200 ventilators.”

The fund said it was currently buying overseas but it would buy locally manufactured goods where they were available.

FOOD PARCELS

The Solidarity Fund said it would distribute 250,000 food parcels by the end of April.

It said it would be transparent and ensure zero corruption and no political interference in its procurement and delivery.

The Solidarity Fund has responded to concerns that if it works with government departments, it will be prone to corruption and political interference

Head of humanitarian efforts Nicola Galombik gave an update of interventions and disbursements: “By the end of today, 20,000 parcels will have reached households across five of the provinces and 250,000 will have reached households in the month of April.”

Galombik said the fund was working with the Department of Social Development and community-based organisations but it remained accountable for all distribution.

“We have a very active and robust monitoring process. We receive reports of households that receive the goods.”