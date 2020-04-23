Rotten and expired food confiscated from Soweto grocery shop

They have been embarking on a massive campaign to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 regulations as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

SOWETO - Members of the law enforcement agencies have confiscated rotten and expired food at a grocery shop at Bara taxi rank in Soweto.

They have been embarking on a massive campaign to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 regulations as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A large contingent of members of different law agencies has been deployed in parts of Soweto on Thursday.

This follows numerous complaints that some residents are not complying with the lockdown regulations.

During the operation, officers pounced on a shop that appears not to be taking care of hygiene.

Some of the items seized included boxes of spices and expired meat.

The smell inside is unbearable inside and the store has now been closed.

