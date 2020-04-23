View all in Latest
Ramaphosa vs the mask: It's Masked Matamela on the podium

During his address on Thursday, President Ramaphosa urged the public to put on face masks before they left their homes to prevent themselves from possibly contracting the novel COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on Thursday, 23 April 2020. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on Thursday, 23 April 2020. Picture: GCIS
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been left in stitches following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s struggle to put on a cloth face mask at the end of his address on Thursday evening.

The president was announcing that as of 1 May, the country would look into easing lockdown restrictions in the country from level five to level four.

During his address, Ramaphosa urged the public to put on face masks before they left their homes to prevent themselves from possibly contracting the novel COVID-19.

The president then tried to demonstrate putting on a face mask, but the mask won the war.

Moments after, the streets of Twitter were already making memes and jokes from the president’s almost failed attempt at putting on a mask. Others said he was one of the Ninja Turtles, while others said he was demonstrating the different levels of the lockdown.

Some even jokingly said the president was showing the nation that they had been wearing masks the wrong way this whole time.

Some even started the #MaskChallenge to show the president that he was not the only one who could wear a mask “creatively.”

