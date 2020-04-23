Ramaphosa vs the mask: It's Masked Matamela on the podium
During his address on Thursday, President Ramaphosa urged the public to put on face masks before they left their homes to prevent themselves from possibly contracting the novel COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been left in stitches following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s struggle to put on a cloth face mask at the end of his address on Thursday evening.
The president was announcing that as of 1 May, the country would look into easing lockdown restrictions in the country from level five to level four.
The president then tried to demonstrate putting on a face mask, but the mask won the war.
😭😭😭😭🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣— Leloe M (@leloe_m) April 23, 2020
SENT ME. #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/Zg986VDStv
Moments after, the streets of Twitter were already making memes and jokes from the president’s almost failed attempt at putting on a mask. Others said he was one of the Ninja Turtles, while others said he was demonstrating the different levels of the lockdown.
South African wont see heaven #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/xrhWmonGcf— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) April 23, 2020
Me on 1st of May just trying to follow the President’s example. #Ramaphosa #Level4 pic.twitter.com/vTG7vYLnC2— Timothy Maurice (@timothymaurice) April 23, 2020
President trying to warn us about Level 7 of Corona #ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/ishW4PBmnF— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 23, 2020
Cyril be slaying that mask like #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/jVog0baFRp— IG:Clintos_the_Muscle (CanQS) (@Ntuthu9502) April 23, 2020
Some even jokingly said the president was showing the nation that they had been wearing masks the wrong way this whole time.
We've been wearing the masks wrong this entire time...— #LockdownExtension (@LangiweMwale) April 23, 2020
Thank you president for showing us our errors!#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/IiTLGgl4u7
Some even started the #MaskChallenge to show the president that he was not the only one who could wear a mask “creatively.”
#maskchallenge south afrivca no peace pic.twitter.com/sZCqcukJPV— Bonga Mahlaba (@bongagaga) April 23, 2020
#lockdownextension #maskchallenge accepted pic.twitter.com/5t0NdfX0Ri— _Barabbas🌼 (@MasegelaK_sa) April 23, 2020
And so it begins 😂😂😂 #CyrilRamaBillion #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/8zRlA1rHRR— KPee (@Kpatience73) April 23, 2020
