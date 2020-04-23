View all in Latest
Ramaphosa expected to announce plans to ease lockdown

The spread of the coronavirus has prompted government to implement a hard lockdown, which is expected to be lifted at the end of this month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are expected to find out on Thursday how government plans to ease regulations after the national lockdown.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a R500 billion relief plan aimed at cushioning the blow of COVID-19.

So far, 65 people have succumbed to the virus while confirmed cases have increased to 3,635 across the country.

As with many countries around the world, the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa has been catastrophic.

The spread of the virus has prompted government to implement a hard lockdown, which is expected to be lifted at the end of this month.

Today, South Africans will be eagerly awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa announcement on how this will be done.

Ramaphosa has said that government will take a risk-adjusted approach to restart the economy while limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

He has warned that the abrupt reopening may lead to an uncontrollable resurgence of infections.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 22 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

