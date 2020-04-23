Ramaphosa expected to announce plans to ease lockdown

The spread of the coronavirus has prompted government to implement a hard lockdown, which is expected to be lifted at the end of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are expected to find out on Thursday how government plans to ease regulations after the national lockdown.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a R500 billion relief plan aimed at cushioning the blow of COVID-19.

So far, 65 people have succumbed to the virus while confirmed cases have increased to 3,635 across the country.

As with many countries around the world, the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa has been catastrophic.

Today, South Africans will be eagerly awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa announcement on how this will be done.

Ramaphosa has said that government will take a risk-adjusted approach to restart the economy while limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

He has warned that the abrupt reopening may lead to an uncontrollable resurgence of infections.

