Ramaphosa & Trump have 'productive call' following R250mil US COVID-19 donation

The US government through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committed a new tranche of global health funding of $13,200,000 (R250 million).

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has shared that he and US President Donald Trump have had a productive conversation over the phone on Thursday following an additional donation to South Africa's fight against coronavirus from the US government.

The US government through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committed a new tranche of global health funding of $13,200,000 (R250 million).

This brings the total amount the Trump government has committed to South Africa to over $21.5 million (R410 million).

These funds will be used for: Surveillance and lab support for South Africa and other partners; Expanding CDC operational support; Support for infection prevention and control; Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs); Border health and vaccine preparedness, and Special studies related to COVID-19 in South Africa to both improve the response in-country and to inform best practices around the globe.

Ramaphosa and Trump chatted on Thursday about this new development.

President Trump @POTUS has pledged his support to South Africa and to Africa in our fight against the #coronavirus — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StayHome (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 23, 2020

"It is an honour for the United States to partner in South Africa’s campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, just as we have stood side-by-side with South Africa for 17 years in the campaign to control the HIV/AIDS epidemic," the US government said.