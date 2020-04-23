Prohibited prison visits stop contraband from being smuggled into facilities

The Department of Correctional Services said security measures implemented at the start of the lockdown would remain in place, despite recent protests by inmates at some prisons.

CAPE TOWN - Prison visits are prohibited during the lockdown and besides helping to curb the spread of COVID-19, it's stopped contraband from entering the country's 243 correctional facilities.

The Department of Correctional Services on Thursday said security measures implemented at the start of the lockdown would remain in place, despite recent protests by inmates at some prisons.

It said despite threats of violence, officials were more than determined to remove all forms of contraband.

Chaos erupted at Worcester Prison this week when awaiting trial prisoners started burning clothes and mattresses inside cells, apparently in protest against restrictions on visits and receiving food and tobacco from the outside.

Protests also broke out at Baviaanspoort Maximum Prison, northeast of Pretoria, Krugersdorp Correctional Services Centre and Leeukop Prison where inmates are allegedly upset about overcrowding during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The department said officials were probing all incidents of violence and unruly behaviour and there would be consequences as the burning of state property was a criminal offence.

Correctional Services National Commissioner Arthur Fraser has labelled the incidents clear acts of hooliganism.

He said operations during the lockdown had also made it possible to identify areas where corrupt officials have had a direct hand in smuggling contraband.

Currently, there are 115 confirmed COVID-19 cases at correctional facilities across the country; 57 patients are inmates and 58 are officials.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.