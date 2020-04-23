NSPCA: Intake of animals during lockdown continues to increase

The animal welfare organisation relies on donations and the latest developments have put further strain on its resources.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCA on Thursday said it continued to see an increased intake of domestic animals at its branches during the lockdown possibly due to fears around the coronavirus or its economic impact.

In March, the NSPCA had to intervene when two grocery retailers – SPAR and a Food Lover’s Market franchise – respectively put up posters advising people to avoid contact with animals in order to minimise coronavirus transmissions.



The confusion created by this misinformation resulted in the influx of domestic pets at its branches.

The retailers subsequently apologised and pledged thousands of rand to the organisation but as NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson explains, there has been a drastic drop in donations overall.

“People have either lost a part of their income or they’re worried about the future and job security. Unfortunately, there has been no reduction pin animal cruelty across the country.”

Wilson has also appealed to pet owners to be aware of the animals’ stress and anxiety brought on by change in routine, especially with restricted movements.