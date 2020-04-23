Mthembu welcomes suspension of Brand SA's Mamorobela over lockdown party claims
Brand SA board trustee Tebogo Mamorobela has been suspended after she allegedly hosted a lockdown party in contravention of government's laws.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday allegations that Brand SA board member of trustees Tebogo Mamorobela breached the lockdown regulations are serious.
Mamorobela has been suspended after she allegedly hosted a lockdown party in contravention of government's laws.
It's understood that an inquiry into her possible misconduct and bringing the organisation into disrepute has also been instituted.
Mthembu said that everyone, irrespective of who they were, had a responsibility to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations.
His spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said: "Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu, notes and welcomes the suspension of Ms Tebogo Mamorobela from the board of trustees of Brand South Africa pending the outcomes of an inquiry into possible misconduct and bringing the organisation into disrepute in terms of the Brand SA trust creed."
