Here's where you can get baby essentials during lockdown
In response to parents' anxieties, government has amended the lockdown regulations to include items for newborns to children aged three as essentials that can be purchased.
JOHANNESBURG - "I am about to give birth soon, what will my newborn wear?" "My infant needs more winter clothes, where will I buy them?" These are some of the questions parents and guardians of young babies are asking in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown as some clothing shops remain closed and some of the ones that are open are beyond what some can afford.
In response to these anxieties, government has amended the lockdown regulations to include items for newborns to children aged three as essentials that can be purchased.
This means that some shops, which were previously closed, are now reopening to cater to this specific market in the meantime until the lockdown regulations on all clothing is lifted.
Here's a list of all the store brands and locations you can head to:
ACKERMANS
Ackermans stores are open from 22 April at select locations across the country. The retailer said it would be opening up more stores in the days to come.
All stores will operate weekdays from 9 am – 3 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am – 1 pm.
Stores currently open include:
Kuilsrivier
Promenade Mall
Khayelitsha
Gugulethu Square
Delft
Tembisa Plaza
Witbank KG Mall
Tzaneen Crossing
Jubilee Mall
Centurion
Mimosa Mall
Welkom Goldfields Mall
Queenstown Nonesi Mall
Upington Kalahari Mall
Botshabelo Mall
Mamelodi
Polokwane
Rustenburg
Atteridgeville
Dasport
Springs
Chris Hani Mall Vosloorus
Festival Mall
Evaton Plaza
President Hyper (Krugersdorp)
West Street Durban
Shelly Beach
Pietermaritzburg
Bridge City KwaMashu
Richards Bay
BABY CITY
All Baby City outlets are open. You can find your nearest one here.
CLICKS
Clicks has a limited range of baby clothes available at stores but more than enough of other essentials. Find the one nearest to you here.
DIS-CHEM
Dischem also has a limited range of baby clothes available at stores but more than enough of other essentials. Find the one nearest to you here.
PEP
• Adelaide
• Aggeneys
• Alexandria
• Alldays
• Amersfoort
• Amsterdam
• Ashton
• Balfour North
• Barkly East
• Barkly West
• Barrydale
• Beaufort West
• Belfast
• Bergville
• Bergville Mall
• Berlin
• Bethulie
• Bloemfontein Mangaung Lemo Mall
• Bloemhof
• Bonnievale
• Boshof
• Bothasig
• Bothaville
• Brandfort
• Bredasdorp
• Breyten
• Britstown
• Bultfontein
• Burgersdorp
• Caledon
• Calitzdorp
• Calvinia
• Carnarvon
• Carolina
• Cathcart
• Ceres
• Christiana
• Citrusdal
• Clanwilliam
• Clocolan
• Colesberg
• Coligny
• Cradock
• Craigieburn Moodley’s Spar
• Cullinan
• Dalton
• Danielskuil
• Dannhauser
• Darling
• De Aar
• De Doorns
• De Wetsdorp
• Dealesville
• Delareyville
• Dennilton Moteti
• Despatch
• Dordrecht
• Douglas
• Dundee
• Elliotdale
• Elsies River
• Ephondweni
• Evander
• Excelsior
• Ezakheni Plaza
• Fernie Village
• Ficksburg
• Ficksburg
• Fish Hoek
• Flagstaff
• Fochville
• Fouriesburg
• Frankfort
• Franschhoek
• Fraserburg
• Gaba Shopping Centre
• Gamalakhe Shopping Centre
• Gandlanani Vahlavi Plaza
• Gansbaai Great White Junction
• Gingindlovu
• Glencoe
• Graaff-Reinet
• Great Brak River
• Griekwastad
• Groblershoop
• Hammarsdale
• Hankey
• Hartbeesfontein
• Hartbeespoort Damdoryn
• Heidelberg cape
• Heilbron
• Hendrina
• Hennenman
• Hertzogville
• Highflats
• Hlabisa Spar Centre
• Hlanganani Sasekisa mini sc
• Hoopstad
• Hopefield
• Hopetown
• Howick
• Humansdorp
• Indwe
• Itsoseng
• Ixopo
• Ixopo
• Jacobsdal
• Jagersfontein
• Jan Kempdorp
• Jansenville
• Kakamas
• Kareedouw
• Keimoes
• Keiskammahoek
• Kenhardt
• Kirkwood
• Klawer
• Kleinmond
• Knysna
• Koffiefontein
• Komga
• Koppies
• Koster
• Kranskop
• Laaiplek
• Ladismith Cape
• Lady Grey
• Ladybrand
• Laingsburg
• Lambert's Bay
• Leeudoringstad
• Lehurutshe
• Leslie
• Letlabile
• Letsitele
• Libode Bokleni Plaza
• Lime Acres
• Lindley
• Loeriesfontein
• Luckhoff
• Lulekani Spar Centre
• Machadodorp
• Madadeni
• Magaliesburg
• Malamulele Xigalo Plaza
• Malmesbury
• Marapyane Katale Square
• Marikana
• Marquard
• Mkhuhlu
• Modjadjikloof
• Molteno
• Mooi River
• Mookgophong
• Moorreesburg
• Moratiwa
• Morebeng
• Morgenzon
• Mount Ayliff
• Mount Fletcher
• Mqanduli
• Mqanduli Shopping Centre
• Ngqeleni
• Nkandla
• Nkowankowa
• Noupoort
• Nqutu
• Nqutu Shopping Centre
• Nseleni Shopping Centre
• Nyakaza Shopping Centre
• Ogies
• Ohrigstad
• Olifantshoek
• Osizweni
• Osizweni Theku Plaza
• Ottosdale
• Oudtshoorn
• P/e Walker Drive
• Paarl Klapmuts
• Patensie
• Paulpietersburg
• Petrus Steyn
• Petrusburg
• Philippolis
• Piketberg
• Plettenberg Bay
• Pofadder
• Pomeroy
• Port Nolloth
• Port St Johns
• Porterville
• Pretoria Dorandia
• Pretoria Mamelodi
• Pretoria Waverley
• Prieska
• Prince Albert
• Prince Alfred Hamlet
• Pta Lotus Gardens
• Ramongoana Shopping Centre
• Rawsonville
• Reddersburg
• Reitz
• Richmond
• Richmond
• Riversdale
• Riviersonderend
• Robertson
• Rouxville
• Sabie
• Saldanha
• Sannieshof
• Saselamani
• Schoemansdal
• Schweizer Reneke
• Sendedza
• Senekal
• Seshego
• Sipofu Thulini shopping Centre
• Smithfield
• Somerset east
• Springbok
• Steelpoort
• Steinkopf
• Stella
• Sterkstroom
• Steynsburg
• Stil bay
• Stilfontein
• Strand
• Sun city
• Sutherland
• Swartruggens
• Swellendam
• Tabankulu
• Tarkastad
• Tembisa Mayibuye Centre
• Tembisa Mall
• Theunissen
• Touws river
• Trompsburg
• Tsolo
• Tsomo
• Tugela ferry mall
• Uitval Sigweje Centre
• Umzimkulu
• Umzimkulu de Bruyn Mall
• Underberg
• Upington
• Utrecht
• Vaalwater
• Van Rhynsdorp
• Ventersburg
• Ventersdorp
• Victoria west
• Viljoenskroon
• Villiers
• Villiersdorp
• Volksrust
• Vrede
• Vredefort
• Vredenburg
• Vredendal
• Warden
• Warrenton
• Wartburg
• Waterval Boven
• Wellington
• Wepener
• Wesselsbron
• White river
• Williston
• Willowmore
• Winburg
• Winterton
• Wolseley
WOOLWORTHS
Woolworths stores have their baby sections in stores opened. Find your nearest one here.
