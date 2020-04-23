Here's where you can get baby essentials during lockdown

In response to parents' anxieties, government has amended the lockdown regulations to include items for newborns to children aged three as essentials that can be purchased.

JOHANNESBURG - "I am about to give birth soon, what will my newborn wear?" "My infant needs more winter clothes, where will I buy them?" These are some of the questions parents and guardians of young babies are asking in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown as some clothing shops remain closed and some of the ones that are open are beyond what some can afford.

This means that some shops, which were previously closed, are now reopening to cater to this specific market in the meantime until the lockdown regulations on all clothing is lifted.

Here's a list of all the store brands and locations you can head to:

ACKERMANS

Ackermans stores are open from 22 April at select locations across the country. The retailer said it would be opening up more stores in the days to come.

All stores will operate weekdays from 9 am – 3 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am – 1 pm.

Stores currently open include:

Kuilsrivier

Promenade Mall

Khayelitsha

Gugulethu Square

Delft

Tembisa Plaza

Witbank KG Mall

Tzaneen Crossing

Jubilee Mall

Centurion

Mimosa Mall

Welkom Goldfields Mall

Queenstown Nonesi Mall

Upington Kalahari Mall

Botshabelo Mall

Mamelodi

Polokwane

Rustenburg

Atteridgeville

Dasport

Springs

Chris Hani Mall Vosloorus

Festival Mall

Evaton Plaza

President Hyper (Krugersdorp)

West Street Durban

Shelly Beach

Pietermaritzburg

Bridge City KwaMashu

Richards Bay

BABY CITY

All Baby City outlets are open. You can find your nearest one here.

CLICKS

Clicks has a limited range of baby clothes available at stores but more than enough of other essentials. Find the one nearest to you here.

DIS-CHEM

Dischem also has a limited range of baby clothes available at stores but more than enough of other essentials. Find the one nearest to you here.

PEP

• Adelaide

• Aggeneys

• Alexandria

• Alldays

• Amersfoort

• Amsterdam

• Ashton

• Balfour North

• Barkly East

• Barkly West

• Barrydale

• Beaufort West

• Belfast

• Bergville

• Bergville Mall

• Berlin

• Bethulie

• Bloemfontein Mangaung Lemo Mall

• Bloemhof

• Bonnievale

• Boshof

• Bothasig

• Bothaville

• Brandfort

• Bredasdorp

• Breyten

• Britstown

• Bultfontein

• Burgersdorp

• Caledon

• Calitzdorp

• Calvinia

• Carnarvon

• Carolina

• Cathcart

• Ceres

• Christiana

• Citrusdal

• Clanwilliam

• Clocolan

• Colesberg

• Coligny

• Cradock

• Craigieburn Moodley’s Spar

• Cullinan

• Dalton

• Danielskuil

• Dannhauser

• Darling

• De Aar

• De Doorns

• De Wetsdorp

• Dealesville

• Delareyville

• Dennilton Moteti

• Despatch

• Dordrecht

• Douglas

• Dundee

• Elliotdale

• Elsies River

• Ephondweni

• Evander

• Excelsior

• Ezakheni Plaza

• Fernie Village

• Ficksburg

• Ficksburg

• Fish Hoek

• Flagstaff

• Fochville

• Fouriesburg

• Frankfort

• Franschhoek

• Fraserburg

• Gaba Shopping Centre

• Gamalakhe Shopping Centre

• Gandlanani Vahlavi Plaza

• Gansbaai Great White Junction

• Gingindlovu

• Glencoe

• Graaff-Reinet

• Great Brak River

• Griekwastad

• Groblershoop

• Hammarsdale

• Hankey

• Hartbeesfontein

• Hartbeespoort Damdoryn

• Heidelberg cape

• Heilbron

• Hendrina

• Hennenman

• Hertzogville

• Highflats

• Hlabisa Spar Centre

• Hlanganani Sasekisa mini sc

• Hoopstad

• Hopefield

• Hopetown

• Howick

• Humansdorp

• Indwe

• Itsoseng

• Ixopo

• Ixopo

• Jacobsdal

• Jagersfontein

• Jan Kempdorp

• Jansenville

• Kakamas

• Kareedouw

• Keimoes

• Keiskammahoek

• Kenhardt

• Kirkwood

• Klawer

• Kleinmond

• Knysna

• Koffiefontein

• Komga

• Koppies

• Koster

• Kranskop

• Laaiplek

• Ladismith Cape

• Lady Grey

• Ladybrand

• Laingsburg

• Lambert's Bay

• Leeudoringstad

• Lehurutshe

• Leslie

• Letlabile

• Letsitele

• Libode Bokleni Plaza

• Lime Acres

• Lindley

• Loeriesfontein

• Luckhoff

• Lulekani Spar Centre

• Machadodorp

• Madadeni

• Magaliesburg

• Malamulele Xigalo Plaza

• Malmesbury

• Marapyane Katale Square

• Marikana

• Marquard

• Mkhuhlu

• Modjadjikloof

• Molteno

• Mooi River

• Mookgophong

• Moorreesburg

• Moratiwa

• Morebeng

• Morgenzon

• Mount Ayliff

• Mount Fletcher

• Mqanduli

• Mqanduli Shopping Centre

• Ngqeleni

• Nkandla

• Nkowankowa

• Noupoort

• Nqutu

• Nqutu Shopping Centre

• Nseleni Shopping Centre

• Nyakaza Shopping Centre

• Ogies

• Ohrigstad

• Olifantshoek

• Osizweni

• Osizweni Theku Plaza

• Ottosdale

• Oudtshoorn

• P/e Walker Drive

• Paarl Klapmuts

• Patensie

• Paulpietersburg

• Petrus Steyn

• Petrusburg

• Philippolis

• Piketberg

• Plettenberg Bay

• Pofadder

• Pomeroy

• Port Nolloth

• Port St Johns

• Porterville

• Pretoria Dorandia

• Pretoria Mamelodi

• Pretoria Waverley

• Prieska

• Prince Albert

• Prince Alfred Hamlet

• Pta Lotus Gardens

• Ramongoana Shopping Centre

• Rawsonville

• Reddersburg

• Reitz

• Richmond

• Richmond

• Riversdale

• Riviersonderend

• Robertson

• Rouxville

• Sabie

• Saldanha

• Sannieshof

• Saselamani

• Schoemansdal

• Schweizer Reneke

• Sendedza

• Senekal

• Seshego

• Sipofu Thulini shopping Centre

• Smithfield

• Somerset east

• Springbok

• Steelpoort

• Steinkopf

• Stella

• Sterkstroom

• Steynsburg

• Stil bay

• Stilfontein

• Strand

• Sun city

• Sutherland

• Swartruggens

• Swellendam

• Tabankulu

• Tarkastad

• Tembisa Mayibuye Centre

• Tembisa Mall

• Theunissen

• Touws river

• Trompsburg

• Tsolo

• Tsomo

• Tugela ferry mall

• Uitval Sigweje Centre

• Umzimkulu

• Umzimkulu de Bruyn Mall

• Underberg

• Upington

• Utrecht

• Vaalwater

• Van Rhynsdorp

• Ventersburg

• Ventersdorp

• Victoria west

• Viljoenskroon

• Villiers

• Villiersdorp

• Volksrust

• Vrede

• Vredefort

• Vredenburg

• Vredendal

• Warden

• Warrenton

• Wartburg

• Waterval Boven

• Wellington

• Wepener

• Wesselsbron

• White river

• Williston

• Willowmore

• Winburg

• Winterton

• Wolseley

WOOLWORTHS

Woolworths stores have their baby sections in stores opened. Find your nearest one here.