Lesotho senate to vote on legalising PM Thabane's early retirement
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s senate, the upper house of parliament, will vote on Thursday on a constitutional amendment that will legalise Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s early retirement.
The amendment was passed by the national assembly before Thabane suspended parliament in what was seen as an attempt to nullify it and another provision that strips him of powers to dissolve parliament.
It was saved by the constitutional court when it ruled that Thabane’s decision to suspend parliament was irrational and set aside.
Lesotho’s elections in 2012, 2015 and 2017 were triggered when sitting prime ministers either feared they would lose or actually lost votes of no confidence.
They used a constitutional provision that says if a prime minister loses a vote of no confidence it is their singular prerogative to resign or advise the king to dissolve parliament and call for elections.
Prime Minister Tom Thabane has been threatening that if he lost the vote before the July date that he set for himself to retire, he would use that provision.
But last month, 93 of the 120 members of the national assembly voted for a constitutional amendment that stripped any prime minister of those powers and also provides for early retirement for the first time.
Thabane suspended parliament before it was passed by the senate, a move that would have nullified the amendment.
But the constitutional court ruling means the senate will hear it and possibly pass it today.
Once passed Thabane’s retirement will be legal and he can be forced to leave.
