Law enforcement deploys in Soweto to enforce lockdown compliance

Members of the SAPS, Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF as well as metro police are stopping and searching motorists.

JOHANNESBURG - A large contingent of law enforcement members have been deployed to several parts of Soweto.

This is part of the COVID-19 operation to crackdown on non-compliance of lockdown regulations.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko are leading an operation to ensure people adhere to lockdown rules.

Others are closing shops while some are distributing COVID-19 pamphlets and others are checking the 70% load regulation for minibus taxis at the Bara taxi rank.

We are in Soweto, with the Gauteng PC Lt. Gen. Mawela. We have been receiving compliants about non-compliance in many areas of Soweto. We started at the Bara rank, educating commuters & taxi drivers about the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask and keeping hands clean pic.twitter.com/wd39EisuoL — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 23, 2020

The owner of Redbull butchery, opposite the Bara Taxi Rank, has been arrested for selling expired meat and sauces..



Kungcolile, ibolile inyama yalana.. Kunuka udlala estradeni.. pic.twitter.com/hWZ7Wyqkwb — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 23, 2020

A Total Disregard of the Health Laws...

This 👇 butchery was shut down by @CityofJoburgZA Environmental Health for selling goods which aren't fit for human consumption, the owner was also arrested.#Covid19SA #LockdownSA #StayAtHome #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/dKQ6qvZExh — Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) April 23, 2020

General Elias Mawela explained why they're in Soweto: "We came to Soweto because the majority of our people, the law-abiding citizens of this township, complained that it was business as usual. They also complained about some parents not taking care of their children."

People on the street were being asked if they had essential service permits and if not, they were being ordered to go home.

