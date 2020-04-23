View all in Latest
Law enforcement deploys in Soweto to enforce lockdown compliance

Members of the SAPS, Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF as well as metro police are stopping and searching motorists.

Members of the SAPS, Gauteng traffic police and the JMPD inspect a store in Soweto for compliance with lockdown regulations. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter
Members of the SAPS, Gauteng traffic police and the JMPD inspect a store in Soweto for compliance with lockdown regulations. Picture: @JoburgMPD/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A large contingent of law enforcement members have been deployed to several parts of Soweto.

This is part of the COVID-19 operation to crackdown on non-compliance of lockdown regulations.

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko are leading an operation to ensure people adhere to lockdown rules.

Members of the SAPS, Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF as well as metro police are stopping and searching motorists.

Others are closing shops while some are distributing COVID-19 pamphlets and others are checking the 70% load regulation for minibus taxis at the Bara taxi rank.

General Elias Mawela explained why they're in Soweto: "We came to Soweto because the majority of our people, the law-abiding citizens of this township, complained that it was business as usual. They also complained about some parents not taking care of their children."

People on the street were being asked if they had essential service permits and if not, they were being ordered to go home.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA