Law enforcement deploys in Soweto to enforce lockdown compliance
Members of the SAPS, Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF as well as metro police are stopping and searching motorists.
JOHANNESBURG - A large contingent of law enforcement members have been deployed to several parts of Soweto.
This is part of the COVID-19 operation to crackdown on non-compliance of lockdown regulations.
Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko are leading an operation to ensure people adhere to lockdown rules.
Members of the SAPS, Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF as well as metro police are stopping and searching motorists.
Others are closing shops while some are distributing COVID-19 pamphlets and others are checking the 70% load regulation for minibus taxis at the Bara taxi rank.
We are in Soweto, with the Gauteng PC Lt. Gen. Mawela. We have been receiving compliants about non-compliance in many areas of Soweto. We started at the Bara rank, educating commuters & taxi drivers about the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask and keeping hands clean pic.twitter.com/wd39EisuoL— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 23, 2020
The owner of Redbull butchery, opposite the Bara Taxi Rank, has been arrested for selling expired meat and sauces..— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 23, 2020
Kungcolile, ibolile inyama yalana.. Kunuka udlala estradeni.. pic.twitter.com/hWZ7Wyqkwb
A Total Disregard of the Health Laws...— Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) April 23, 2020
This 👇 butchery was shut down by @CityofJoburgZA Environmental Health for selling goods which aren't fit for human consumption, the owner was also arrested.#Covid19SA #LockdownSA #StayAtHome #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/dKQ6qvZExh
General Elias Mawela explained why they're in Soweto: "We came to Soweto because the majority of our people, the law-abiding citizens of this township, complained that it was business as usual. They also complained about some parents not taking care of their children."
People on the street were being asked if they had essential service permits and if not, they were being ordered to go home.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Western Cape ramps up COVID-19 screenings, testing in communities
-
Lavender Hill pensioner grateful for food, social grant relief during lockdown
-
Sasol cuts CEO, executives' pay, warns of Lake Charles loss
-
Anglo American says cuts capex on coronavirus as it posts lower Q1 production
-
Mthembu welcomes suspension of Brand SA's Mamorobela over lockdown party claims
-
Lockdown, ban on liquor sales to credit for low crime rate – Cele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.