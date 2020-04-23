Instagram vs Reality: Prince Louis's birthday photos
On Wednesday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a series of photographs of their youngest son with rainbow-coloured hands to mark his second birthday on Thursday, and now they've shared further funny images of the tot.
LONDON - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the "reality" of Prince Louis's birthday photoshoot as they thanked well-wishers for their messages.
On Wednesday the couple issued a series of photographs taken by Duchess Catherine of her youngest son with rainbow-coloured hands to mark his second birthday on Thursday and now they've shared further funny images of the tot, featuring the paint smeared on his face, to thank well-wishers for their messages.
One picture featured Louis' paint-covered hands, while the second showed where he'd clutched his cheeks, chin and neck.
The new social media post was captioned: "Instagram Vs Reality
"Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis's second birthday [rainbow emoji] (sic)"
Instagram Vs Reality— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020
Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB
The original set of photos showed Louis dressed in a gingham shirt having fun while creating a colourful piece of art.
The post was captioned: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday!
"We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis's second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April."
In the pictures, Louis seemed very pleased with both his rainbow-coloured hands and the large handprint poster he'd produced.
The artwork is topical because rainbows have become a symbol of hope and appreciation for key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many children displaying their pictures in the windows of their homes.
Meanwhile, Louis' mother, Catherine, recently spoke about how much she enjoys doing arts and crafts with the tot and his siblings, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.
She said: "Those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."
In the pictures, Louis seemed very pleased with both his rainbow-coloured hands and the large handprint poster he'd produced.
The artwork is topical because rainbows have become a symbol of hope and appreciation for key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many children displaying their pictures in the windows of their homes.
Meanwhile, Louis' mother, Catherine, recently spoke about how much she enjoys doing arts and crafts with the tot and his siblings, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.
She said: "Those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."
More in Lifestyle
-
Charlize Theron donates $1m to assist GBV victims amid COVID-19 crisis
-
ANALYSIS: Can cloth masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus?
-
UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark second birthday
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody' screenwriter to pen new Whitney Houston biopic
-
World celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day under COVID-19 cloud
-
Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.