I’m Staying group raises over R400k to help fight coronavirus in SA

The #ImStaying Facebook group was created last year and now has over one million members.

CAPE TOWN - The I’m Staying movement has raised over R400,000 in just two days for coronavirus relief.

The #ImStaying Facebook group was created last year and now has over one million members.

Over 10,000 members have reached out for help on the platform since the lockdown started.

Founder of the group Jarette Petzer put up a post to see how many people needed help and said the response was overwhelming.

“It was quite disheartening because there were people with families from one to 10, the highest was 15 people in one place in need of food and assistance.”

This outcry led to the creation of the #IVouchForYou campaign.

I’m Saying set up a BackaBuddy fundraiser on Tuesday and they've already nearly reached their target of R450,000.

Petzer said the funds would be used to buy food vouchers for members in need.