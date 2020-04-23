Hunger during lockdown: S. Africans wait for clarity on govt’s relief plans
President Cyril Ramaphosa promised on Tuesday night that government would reveal its plan to ease the lockdown restrictions in an address later on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Four weeks into the unprecedented national lockdown, many South Africans now find themselves in desperate situations as they risk breaking the regulations in the hope of finding the odd job to put food on the table.
The 35-day home confinement period is supposed to end next week, but experts warned that reopening the economy would likely happen in phases to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has already claimed 65 lives in the country.
At Malibongwe Drive in northern Johannesburg, the scene was notably different compared to what it looked like at the beginning of the lockdown.
People were standing at major traffic intersections holding up placards begging for money or food to feed their children at home.
One builder from Cosmo City, who has six children in Limpopo, asked for bread.
“Police come here to fight us, but I tell them we can’t stay at home because there’s no food. At home, I will not survive,” he said.
Eddie Ndou, a handyman in Joburg, knew he was breaking lockdown regulations by standing on the road, but said he had no other option because he was in desperate need of food.
“I just want some bread. At times I go through a day without eating anything,” he said.
While these men were fully aware they were breaking the law, they said they had to do so until the strict regulations are eased and they could once again make money the legal way.
