Here's the district breakdown of COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The province of Gauteng has the highest number of coronavirus infections in South Africa, accounting for 1,224 of the total 3,635 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 1,079 infections.

But in which areas of Gauteng are cases most prevalent?

The Gauteng Department of Health has provided a regional breakdown of coronavirus infections across the province, which as at 22 April 2020 had recorded 826 recoveries and 7 deaths. Of the total cases, 54 are unallocated to a region.

District E in the City of Johannesburg, which comprises Sandton, Alexandra, Wynberg, Orange Grove and Houghton, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gauteng, standing at 236 cases as at 22 April 2020.

Below is the breakdown of cases by district and sub-district:

CITY OF JOHANNESBURG 726 cases

- City of Johannesburg A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways 73 cases

- City of Johannesburg B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North 142 cases

- City of Johannesburg C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville 49 cases

- City of Johannesburg D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen 40 cases

- City of Johannesburg E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton 236 cases

- City of Johannesburg F: Inner City, Johannesburg South 93 cases

- City of Johannesburg G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South 50 cases

- Unallocated: 43 cases

CITY OF TSHWANE 127 cases

- City of Tshwane 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane Winterveldt Clinic, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchards, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North 23 cases

- City of Tshwane 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana 4 cases

- City of Tshwane 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West 15 cases

- City of Tshwane 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield 38 cases

- City of Tshwane 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht 1 case

- City of Tshwane 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood,

Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria 38 cases

- City of Tshwane 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng 1 case

- Unallocated: 7 cases

EKURHULENI 265 cases

- Ekurhuleni East: Springs, Benoni, Brakpan, KwaThema, Tsakane, Daveyton, Wattville 55 cases

- Ekurhuleni North: Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa, Bapsfontein 111 cases

- Ekurhuleni South: Alberton, Boksburg, Germiston, Katlehong, Vosloorus, Thokoza 74 cases

- Unallocated: 25 cases

SEDIBENG 11 cases

- Lesedi 2 cases

- Emfuleni 9 cases

- Midvaal 0 cases

WEST RAND 41 cases

- Mogale City 30 cases

- Rand West City 9 cases

- Merafong City 2 cases