Government's COVID-19 tax relief measures

JOHANNESBURG - Government has announced additional tax measures to offset the impact of COVID-19 on South Africans, businesses and individuals.

National Treasury said that the move was expected to provide around R70 billion in support, either through reductions in taxes or through deferrals of payments for compliant businesses.

This includes the expansion of employment tax incentives to pay up to R750 to all employees with an income below R6,500 per month.

Treasury said that there would also be skills development levy holiday for four months and a 90-day deferral for alcohol and tobacco excise duty due to be paid in May and June.