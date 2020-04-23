From 15 to 90 people: COVID-19 cases rise at Morningside Mediclinic
The Mediclinic Group said 37 healthcare workers, 33 supporting staff members, 11 patients and nine allied health professionals have tested positive for the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton said 90 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 at their facility.
This has led to the hospital being closed for new admissions after 15 people initially tested positive last week.
The facility said it had taken precautions to ensure no more transmissions of the virus.
Management said all doctors at the hospital tested negative.
The hospital is one of the group's biggest hospitals in Johannesburg and the infections have since forced the facility to shut its doors to new patients.
Earlier this month, Netcare's St Augustine's Hospital in Durban was closed after more than 60 staff members tested positive for the virus.
Two other Netcare hospitals were also affected and closed temporarily to be disinfected after some workers contracted the virus.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
