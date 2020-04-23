FITA to wait for Ramaphosa’s address before serving govt with legal papers

The association was urged by legal representatives for the Presidency to halt its pursuit to lift the embargo on the sale of cigarettes until President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines his measures on the easing of lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) said it would wait for the president's address on Thursday before serving government with legal papers to force it to lift the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

The tobacco lobby group, which represents Southern African Cigarette Manufacturers, argued that the prohibition was unconstitutional as the regulations gazetted by the government did not explicitly ban the purchase of cigarettes.

FITA's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “We received a reply from the state attorney’s offices on behalf of the Presidency, indicating that they needed further time to consult. We have written to them asking them to finalise that final aspect with urgency on what the outcome will be in the next day of so or we may consider approaching the court again.”

Meanwhile, the South African Liquor Brand-Owners Association (Salba) has welcomed the decision by Treasury to postpone the payment of excise tax on alcoholic beverages during the lockdown as part of its tax relief measures.

Salba's spokesperson Sibani Mngadi: “The deepest problem really when you have an excise tax on alcohol is that it becomes liable at the point of production and we are thankful for the postponement of the tax, which means we can focus on other priorities such as the payment of suppliers and payment of salaries.”

Mngadi said he was confidant government would consider other measures put forward by the association including the export of wine and spirits to other countries in Africa, which have not restricted alcohol sales